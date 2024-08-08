CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Insider Jeffrey P. Foster Sells 7,739 Shares

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.