CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.36 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $243.47 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -380.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

