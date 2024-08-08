DA Davidson Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,363,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

