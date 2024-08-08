DA Davidson Comments on First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

FBIZ stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

