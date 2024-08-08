DA Davidson Weighs in on MasTec, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

MTZ stock opened at $104.28 on Thursday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -744.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

