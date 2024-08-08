Dan Fitzsimons Sells 9,881 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Read Our Latest Report on PSTG

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.