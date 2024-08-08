David W. Mason Sells 1,667 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $22,454.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 161,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,510.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 148.89 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

