Deere & Company (DE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DE opened at $345.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $441.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

