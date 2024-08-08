Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of DH opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.44.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

