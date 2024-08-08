Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Definity Financial Price Performance

TSE DFY opened at C$48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$50.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.08.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

