Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.70.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial stock opened at C$48.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.48 and a 12 month high of C$50.23.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

