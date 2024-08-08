Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$62.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$48.72 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.48 and a 12-month high of C$50.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.08.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

