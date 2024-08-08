DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 3,994 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in PVH by 321.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PVH by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

