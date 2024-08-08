DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Bel Fuse worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

