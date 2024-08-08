DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Confluent were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $4,376,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 228,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,621 shares of company stock worth $13,760,124. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

