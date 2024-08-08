DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 314,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 308,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

