DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Futu were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Futu Stock Down 1.4 %

FUTU stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

