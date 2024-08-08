DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 159.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

