DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.