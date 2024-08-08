DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

View Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.