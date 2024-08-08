DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 11,786 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,187,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 293,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,857,000 after buying an additional 455,889 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CRBG opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

