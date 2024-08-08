DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $50,543,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMYT opened at $88.59 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

