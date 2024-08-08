DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 50,000 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grifols by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Grifols Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Grifols Profile

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

