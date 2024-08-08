DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $188.99 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

