DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $366,000 Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in KE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth $135,880,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

