DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $391,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,122 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

PSTG opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 188.39, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.