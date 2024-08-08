DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $532,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Westlake were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.30.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.