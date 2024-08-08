DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $565,000 Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.48. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

