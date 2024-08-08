DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $586,000 Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,956,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,198. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

