DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $622,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,825,000 after buying an additional 1,028,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in Paramount Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after buying an additional 527,897 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,191,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.