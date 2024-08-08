DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $631,000 Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crane were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Crane Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

