DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 174,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

