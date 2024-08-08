DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $813,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

