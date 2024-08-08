DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $856,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,497 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

