DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 606.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.6677 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

