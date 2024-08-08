DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

