DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $321,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

