DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $362,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,582,514 shares of company stock worth $55,005,457. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

