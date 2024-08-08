DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 159,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $21,220,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $30.23 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

