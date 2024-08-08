DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $344,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,119,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

