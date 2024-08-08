DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

