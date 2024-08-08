DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.73.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

EPR Properties Profile



EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

