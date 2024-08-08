DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 101,181 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,181 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 620,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 114,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.