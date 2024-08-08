DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,752 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 439,331 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.