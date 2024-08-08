DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,170 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crocs were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.96.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

