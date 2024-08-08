DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,668 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

