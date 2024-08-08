DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,199 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

