DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,530 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

XHR opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

