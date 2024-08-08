DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 375 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Meritage Homes by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $210.58.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

