DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,534 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

